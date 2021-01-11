Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 (ANI): A special branch of Rajasthan has arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of spying for Pakistan, police said.

Satyanarayan Paliwal, a resident of Jaisalmer, has been booked and arrested by CID (Special Branch) on charges of espionage, police further said in a press release.

The suspect was allegedly sharing classified information about the Indian Army, police added. He was later arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (special branch), Jaipur under the Official Secrets Act, police said.

He has confessed to being in touch with an agent of Pakistan intelligence agency and possessing sensitive military information, Rajasthan Police stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)