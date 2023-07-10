Jammu, Jul 10 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Jammu and Kahmir's Samba district on Monday, police said.

Sanjay Kumar alias “Sunny”, a resident of Digyana area of Jammu, was recently booked for raping and blackmailing a woman, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Incessant Rain Triples Cases of Typhoid, Throat Infection in National Capital.

A case was registered against Kumar about a fortnight ago and he was arrested by a police party from Bari Brahmana area, the spokesperson said.

In another case, Rahul Kumar, from Chak Bagalan village of Ramgarh tehsil, was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a girl student, the spokesperson said, adding the case in this regard is registered at Vijaypur police station.

Also Read | Foxconn Withdraws From Indian Chipmaking Venture With Vedanta; Decision Has No Impact on India's Chip Dream, Says Centre.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said police are taking appropriate action under the law to control crime against women.

“Police are committed to eradicating crime against women in Samba. Perpetrators of crime against women facing serious allegations of rape, molestation, domestic violence and assault are being arrested under the law,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, police nabbed an absconder who was wanted in a criminal case registered in 2008 at Mendhar police station.

Abdul Ghani, a resident of Gohlad village, was on the run and police finally arrested him from Medhar, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)