Gorakhpur, Oct 31 (PTI) Man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly "selling" fake diploma in pharmacy certificate to student for Rs 2.50 lakh, police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Krishna Kumar said the student Sandeep Srivastav wanted to take admission in D-pharma course for which he met the accused Ashish Puri who ran a consultancy a few years ago.

Also Read | Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Situation in Morbi, Briefed on Rescue and Relief Operations.

Puri promised Srivastav that he would get his admission to the course done and took Rs 2.5 lakh while assuring him that he needs to appear only for examination. Srivastav was also told that he would get his marsheet and certificate later owing to the Covid pandemic, the police officer said.

In November 2020, Shrivastav got the certificate and marksheet. But upon inquiry with the Swami Vivekanand University at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, he found the documents to be fake," the SP (city) said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 People Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Septic Tank.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Shrivastav also alleged that when he raised the matter with Ashish Puri, the accused and his brother and refused to return the money and also threatened to kill him.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged a case on April 30 this year. Ashish Puri was finally arrested on Monday, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)