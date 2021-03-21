Jammu, Mar 21 (PTI) The police have arrested a man here and recovered five grams of heroin from his possession, a police official said on Sunday.

Amit Raina, a resident of Miran Sahib, was moving suspiciously when he was apprehended at Indira Nagar by a police party, the official said.

He said the search of Raina led to the recovery of the narcotic substance and he was accordingly booked under NDPS Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)