New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death following a quarrel in west Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the body was recovered on Tuesday morning from near the house of the victim, identified as Deepak.

The post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and the body was handed over to the family members, they said.

Deepak's mother had died 15 days ago after an illness, police said, adding that he has two brothers -- Saurav (27) and Chintu (25).

He had gone to a marriage function in Dabri on Monday, but did not return home at night. On Tuesday around 8 am, the mother of Deepak's friend informed the family members that he was lying unconscious, following which they rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police have arrested three people in connection with the incident. The accused have been identified as Aman (23), Aditya (18) and Sandeep (27), all residents of Ranhola, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

Without elaborating, police said the quarrel broke out over a petty issue and escalated under the influence of alcohol.

Further investigation is underway.

