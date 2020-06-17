Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Man Beaten to Death over Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Southeast Delhi

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 01:03 AM IST
New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death on Tuesday over suspicion of mobile theft in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area, police said.

The accused, Mehtab, 41, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, has been arrested, they said.

The incident occurred around 1 am when the victim, identified as Gautam, snatched the mobile phone of Mehtab, who runs a battery charging shop near DDA park, Baba Bhure Shah Dargah, and ran away, police said.

Police received information regarding a killing in DDA Park, Baba Bhure Shah Dargah, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, police found the body of a man at the spot who was later identified as Gautam, a resident of Gautam Puri. There were bruises over his chest, back and thighs, he said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that in the wee hours on Tuesday, Mehtab caught the deceased on suspicion of theft of his mobile phone. The accused had tied him with an e-rickshaw and beaten him with an iron rod and a plastic pipe," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

One plastic pipe, rope and an iron rod were recovered from his possession, the DCP said.

Police said that Gautam was involved in eight cases of burglary and snatching.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

