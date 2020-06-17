Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Rajasthan: Man Beaten Up Over Affair With Woman In Sirohi, Forced to Drink Urine

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 08:28 AM IST
Rajasthan: Man Beaten Up Over Affair With Woman In Sirohi, Forced to Drink Urine
Rajasthan Police (Photo Credits: ANI)

Sirohi, June 17: In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthan's Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection.

A video of the incident has been posted on social media and the incident took place allegedly over his affair with a woman.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out at Godown of an Auto Parts Company in Greater Noida, Fire Fighting Operations Underway.

"The incident took place on June 11 in Sirohi area. Out of the eight names given by the victim, six accused have been nabbed. Appropriate action will be taken against them", ASP Rahul Koteki said.

"The victim is a resident of Sirohi area and he was staying with a relative. When the victim came, we registered an FIR and rounded up six accused who as it is being informed beat up the victim and also made him drink urine."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

