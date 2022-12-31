New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): A man allegedly beat up his 80-year-old mother after a verbal spat in the national capital, police said.

"Vimal Kishore, a resident of Faridabad came to his mother's house at Hauzrani, New Delhi and after some verbal conversations, he allegedly beat her in the house," Delhi Police said adding that the woman is under treatment at Max Hospital.

On December 28, a PCR call was received, regarding the incident, and the Investigating Officers (IO) reached the spot. It was learned that an 80-year-old woman was beaten by her elder son. No one was present and the injured was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre and was later shifted to Max Hospital," Delhi Police said.

"The relatives of the woman did not give any statement. The lady's statement will be recorded after her condition improves," police said further.

The police will initiate the investigation after recording everyone's statements.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

