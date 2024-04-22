Palghar, Apr 22 (PTI) A 28-year-old man from Virar near Mumbai hanged himself in his house after releasing a video on social media in which he blamed his wife and a policeman, an official said on Monday.

Police have registered an FIR for abetment of suicide against the wife of the deceased, Abhay Palshetkar, after he hanged himself from the ceiling of his house on Saturday, an official said.

Palshetkar and his wife, married for 11 months, quarrelled on Saturday, following which she approached the police and lodged a complaint against him, he added.

"In the video clip, Palshetkar claimed that he was summoned to the police station after his wife lodged a complaint and a policeman threatened him about taking action. Prima facie, he killed himself due to the alleged threat and the complaint," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale told reporters that police are examining the role of the concerned policeman and suitable action will be taken.

