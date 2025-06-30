Patna, Jun 30 (PTI) A case has been registered against a medical student in Patna for alleged sexual exploitation of a woman with whom he had a live-in relationship but married another person, a police officer said on Monday.

The man, identified as Seeraj, is absconding.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Patna City) Atulesh Jha debunked reports in a section of the media that the accused, a second-year PG student of a Patna-based government medical college, had trapped the woman by hiding his religious identity.

"The woman told the police that when she was introduced to Seeraj four years ago, she used to know him as Sonu which was his nickname. But she got to know his real name soon afterwards and that was not an issue between them," the police officer said.

The victim alleged that the accused had assured her that he would marry her, but a few days ago, she came to know that he had married another woman even after spending four years with her in a live-in relationship, Jha said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim, the Woman Police Station in Alamganj (Patna) has registered a case under section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Section addresses issues surrounding sexual intercourse based on deceitful promises, particularly concerning marriage or employment.

The police will soon issue a notice to the accused for appearing before the investigating officer in connection with the case, Jha said.

