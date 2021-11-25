Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): A man has been booked by the Shimla Police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old migrant labourer in the Boileauganj area of Shimla.

As per Shimla Superintendent of Police Monika Bhutungru, the incident occurred on Tuesday.

"The accused was under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident," Bhutungru added. (ANI)

