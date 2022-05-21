Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against an unknown person in connection with a man taking a dog inside the temple premises and offering prayers by making the dog touch the idol of Lord Nandi.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP), Ayush Aggarwal told ANI that the police investigation is on into the matter.

"On the complaint of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, the police are trying to trace the person who was roaming around the temple premises with a dog and who also touched the idol of Lord Nandi with the dog," said Aggarwal.

He said that after identification of the person, further action will be taken.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay took cognizance of a video running on social media.

In the video, a man is seen walking with a dog in the outer premises of the temple and is worshipping the idol of Lord Nandi outside the temple by grabbing the front paws of the dog and making it touch the statue of 'Nandi'.

According to the temple committee Media Cell, "In relation to this video hurting religious sentiments, temple committee president Ajendra had issued instructions/orders to the chief executive officer of the temple committee that such unwanted activities should be stopped and legal action should be taken against those who commit such acts."

The Chief Executive Officer has given a complaint to the police station outpost in Kedarnath and has also expected to take legal action against the guilty and stop unwanted activities so that such incidents do not recur.(ANI)

