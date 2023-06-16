Ballia (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A man has been booked for impersonating a UP government minister's secretary and threatening a police inspector in Ballia district, police said on Friday.

The complaint was lodged by Inspector-in-Charge (Crime) Ram Anurag Shukla in Ballia's Garhwar Police Station.

According to the complaint, Shukla got a call from one Vinod Singh who claimed to be the personal secretary of Minister of State for Development Welfare Sonam Singh.

Singh allegedly called Shukla and used abusive words for him and even threatened to beat him up and get him jailed.

Circle Officer (CO) Vaibhav Pandey on Friday said police are investigating the matter.

