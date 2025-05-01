Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old moneylender from Mumbai was charred to death after his car overturned near Wai town in Satara district and caught fire, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased man, identified as Deepak Shinde, was a resident of Vakola in Santacruz (East).

He was returning from Wai after attending a post-death ritual of his relative.

"The accident occurred when Shinde's car on its way to Mahabaleshwar overturned and caught fire. Shinde who was at the wheel didn't get a chance to come out. Local people and police broke open the door of the car and rushed Shinde to a nearby hospital," an official said.

Later, he was referred to a hospital in Pune, but succumbed to burn injuries during treatment on Wednesday afternoon, an official added.

