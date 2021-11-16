Bulandshahr, Nov 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was charged to death after his car caught fire following a collision with a tractor, police said on Tuesday.

Five other occupants of the Budau-bound Maruti Eeco van sustained severe burns in the accident which occurred in the Jahangirabad Police Station area near here on late Monday night, Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Budaun resident Rinku was returning to his home town from Panipat along with his younger brother Radhey Shyam, cousin Ritik and three others when the van was hit by an unknown tractor near the Bhaipur intersection, he said.

Following the impact, the car got overturned and caught fire, he said, adding local people managed to extricate five of the six occupants, while

Rinku, however, could not be extricated and he was charred to death, the SSP said, adding five others have been admitted to a hospital here and are undergoing treatment.

