Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

Rahul Rajendra Sakhre was found hanging in the kitchen of his house in the Amar Nagar area on Monday, an official said.

Sakhre was unemployed and was under stress after his girlfriend got engaged to someone else, he said.

Sakhre's grandmother found his body in the early hours of Monday, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

