Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A man who had declared himself dead to secure insurance money and avoid punishment in fraud cases was arrested here on Thursday, police said.

Mukesh Yadav (42) ran a security agency in Moradabad and owed a lot of money to security guards for which more than half a dozen cases were registered against him there. To avoid punishment in these cases and also to grab insurance money, he declared himself dead and started living under a new name, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

Yadav met an employee of a post-mortem house in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand in 2015 and made him put his identity card in the pocket of an unidentified dead body, Kumar said. Subsequently, Yadav was declared as dead, he added.

After this, Yadav started living in Shahjahanpur and changed his name to Munesh Yadav alias Raj Yadav and also got an Aadhaar card and a passport made in his new name, the SP said.

However, one of his neighbours came to know about his real identity and informed the police, Kumar said, adding he was was arrested.

The accused accepted his crime, the police officer said.

