Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) One person was detained on Friday for causing damage to a place of worship in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said in a post on X.

The man was handed over to police by locals and a case has been filed against him, the Baruipur police commissionerate said.

Police described the person as one having an "unsound mind" and assured that the situation is now peaceful.

"Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and rumours about an incident in Ramnagar under Baruipur police station today where an idol... was damaged by a person of unsound mind," the post said.

Police warned that stern legal action would be taken against those attempting to spread rumours and create communal disharmony.

Bivas Sardar, the TMC MLA of Baruipur Purba, visited the spot and spoke with local people.

"Attempts are being made to politicise the incident. It was the act of a mentally disturbed individual, who has been detained. People here have lived in harmony for centuries, and we will not allow anyone to disrupt that," Sardar said.

Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, however, criticised Sardar, claiming that the TMC MLA arrived to threaten members of the majority community and shield the accused.

"Mamata Banerjee's appeasement politics have gone too far. She always prioritises her vote bank over justice and law and order, but the people of Bengal are watching,” Majumdar posted on X.

