New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) A 39-year-old man died on Wednesday morning after being hit by a rashly-driven car in central Delhi Janpath area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Girdhari, they said.

Also Read | MP TET Answer Key 2022 Released At peb.mp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The information about the accident was received at Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said.

Girdhari was shifted to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Also Read | ‘The Kashmir Files’ Row: BJP Yuva Morcha Creates Ruckus Outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s House Seeking Apology Over His Remarks.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the the Indian Penal Code has been being registered, the DCP said.

Girdhari used to work as mason, the police said, adding that efforts are on to catch the accused.

The video of the incident was also circulated on social media.

In the video, a rashly-driven red car is seen hitting Girdhari while he was crossing the road.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)