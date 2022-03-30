Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the state Teacher’s Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2020 on its official website at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key using their login details such as application number and password. The exam was held on March 5.

Candidates can also raise objections against the MPTET answer key 2020 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question. The last date to challenge the answer key is April 1. After that the link to raise objection will be disabled by the MP Board. Thereafter, the final answer key will be prepared for evaluation and final result by board. NIOS Public Exam 2022 Admit Card Released At Official Website nios-voc.demodevelopment.com; Here Steps To Download The Admit Card

MPTET answer key 2022: How to check and raise objections

Step 1: Log on to the official MPPEB website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link for MP TET. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number as per admit card

Step 4: Your MP TET 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: If you want to raise objection, click the link for the same

Step 7: Select question which you want to raise objection to

Step 8: Raise objection, submit

Step 9: Pay the fees

Step 10: Save and download for for future use

MP Vyapam or PEB conducts the MPTET examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).