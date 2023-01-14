New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a cluster bus in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Jaiswal, a resident Hastsal JJ Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Elderly Priest Killed Near Shibpur Botanical Garden in Howrah While Trying To Mediate in Street Fight.

A case is being registered at the Uttam Nagar police station.

The driver of the offending vehicle is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, police added.

Also Read | Odisha Stampede: One Killed, 20 Injured After Crowd Gather on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge During Makar Sankranti Mela in Cuttack (See Pic and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)