Bulandshahr, February 6: A man died after he was shot during celebratory firing at an engagement function here, police said on Monday. Another man was injured in the incident that took place in Bibinagar police station area on Sunday, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Vandana Sharma said Sharad (24) and Rajkumar were injured during celebratory firing at an engagement function. "They were rushed to a hospital where Sharad died.

"We have arrested the accused, Vishal, and recovered the licensed firearm from which the shots were fired," she said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an FIR has been lodged in the matter, the police said.

