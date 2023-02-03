Lucknow, February 3: A man in Kanpur village lost his life after a dispute over Rs. 6,000 with his wife took an extreme turn. The deceased, identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav (35), a private ambulance driver, was strangulated to death by his wife, Monica in Surauli village on Tuesday afternoon. Reportedly, the woman slept for the whole night after burying the dead body of Yadav inside the house.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased used to stay away from home for many days owing to his job. On Tuesday, the couple had a fight in the morning. As per the reports, Yadav had given Rs. 6,000 to his wife which he received after selling his buffalo. A fight broke out between them in the afternoon. The argument soon took a violent turn. In a fit of rage, the woman strangled her husband and hide the body inside the house. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Boy Killed by Unidentified Person in Prayagraj, Body Found With Throat Slit.

The incident came to light when Yadav's mother, who stayed with him in his house, noticed he was missing. She said that when her grandchildren came home from school and asked their mother about their father, they were told that Yadav has gone to Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes, Murders Four Elderly Women in Ayodhya, Arrested.

Yadav's mother got suspicious of the behaviour of her daughter-in-law and approached the police on Thursday morning. The cops quizzed Monica and found out that she had killed him and buried his body inside the house. The cops exhumed the dead body and sent it for post-mortem. The woman was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against her.

