New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A 29-year-old man died after his motorcycle hit an electric pole in North Delhi.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on Lucknow Road in the Timarpur area.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge: India Reports 5,880 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Rise to 35,199.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased has been identified as Siddharth Kalania, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana.

Police said that the deceased was the only child of his parents, and his father works with the Income Tax department.

Also Read | Beer Ban: Keylong Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti Bans Use of Alcoholic Drink at Weddings, Festivals To Curb 'Wasteful Expenditure'.

A case has been registered at Timarpur police station.

Police said so far there is no eyewitness in the incident. Prima facie, the motorcycle, the deceased was riding, hit an electric pole on Lucknow Road.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)