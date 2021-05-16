Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) A man was electrocuted and four family members received burn injuries due to an electric shock from a refrigerator in Harmara area here on Sunday, police said.

Electric equipment in several houses got damaged as there was a fault in a transformer and due to the flow of current in the refrigerator, five members of a family received shock.

One of them, Mohammad Rafiq, died, police said, adding that the matter was being probed. PTI

