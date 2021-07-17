Palghar, Jul 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died of snakebite in Wada taluka of Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Nandini village on Friday and the man, identified as Mahesh Gahala, was declared dead on arrival by doctors after he was carried to a health camp some 3 kilometres away by his father and two others, he said.

The lack of a motorable road from the village meant the distance was covered in two hours, by which time Gahala had died, he said.

