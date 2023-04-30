Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old man on Sunday died while trying to save his wife who had fallen into a pond while bathing in a village in Rajasthan's Bundi district

The deceased has been identified as Kailash Gurjar, a resident of Guda village, SHO (Dabi) Dharmaram said.

Gurjar's wife slipped into deep water while bathing in the mining pond. Noticing his wife drowning, he jumped into the water body to rescue her but he drowned, he said.

Some villagers rescued the woman and she was rushed to a hospital in Kota, where she is undergoing treatment, the SHO said.

A rescue team fished out Gurjar's body from the mining pond after about two hours of effort, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Gurjar was elected as the president of the Bundi college students' union in 2019-20.

