Patna, April 30: Mob 'justice' has become frequent in Bihar and one such incident was reported from Muzaffarpur district on Sunday when a thief was tied to an electric pole and brutally beaten by local villagers before police rescued him. The incident occurred at Madhopur Susta village under Sadar police station in the district. A minor, who entered a shop by breaking through its asbestos roof, was spotted stealing by locals, who surrounded the shop and brought him outside. Palgarh Lynching Case: Maharashtra Government Decides To Transfer Probe to CBI, Supreme Court Informed.

They then tied the alleged thief to an electric pole and brutally assaulted him. The thief kept on pleading for mercy but no one paid any heed to him. Some of them even made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. Bihar Mob Lynching: Angry Mob Lynches Man for Killing 12-Year-Old Boy With Axe in Patna.

When local police learnt about the incident, they immediately went to Madhopur Susta village and rescued the minor. "We have rescued the minor from the mob. The villagers have levelled allegations of stealing goods from a shop. We are investigating it," Sadar SHO Satyendra Mishra said.

