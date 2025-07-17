Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man drowned after venturing into a lake for a swim in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said.

The incident took place at the Rayladevi lake near Raghunath Nagar in Wagle Estate area on Wednesday evening.

The man, identified as local resident Gururaj Pedamkar, entered the lake at around 6.20 pm. But due to lack of swimming skills, he failed to gauge the water level and drowned, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A police constable later alerted authorities.The police, fire brigade and disaster response personnel rushed to the spot.

After an intense search, the body was retrieved from the lake and sent to a government hospital, the official said.

The Wagle Estate police registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into the man's death.

Authorities have urged people to avoid swimming in the natural water bodies during monsoon, citing unpredictable conditions and safety hazards.

