Uttarkashi, Aug 27 (PTI) A 46-year-old man drowned in the Yamuna river in the Syanchatti area of the district here, police said on Saturday.

The body of Bahadur, a resident of Syanchatti was recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Saturday.

He had slipped and fallen into the river on Friday evening, Barkot police station SHO Gajendra Bahuguna said.

Though a search operation was launched immediately after the incident the man could not be traced.

His body was found stuck between two rocks in the river on Saturday morning, the SHO said.

