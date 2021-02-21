Madikeri, Feb 21 (PTI) A tiger that killed two people in Kodagu district was captured by the forest department on Sunday.

The tiger captured in Manchalli village was found with injuries and aged approximately seven to nine years, an official said.

"It was tranquilised by a veterinarian alongside help from tamed elephants Abhimanyu and Gopal from Mathigodu Elephant Camp". The tiger was later shifted to Mysuru Zoo.

Chenni (60), an estate labourer, was killed by the tiger when she headed out of the house at around 7 am on Sunday at T Shettigeri village.

Fourteen-year-old Aiyappa was killed in the tiger attack on Saturday at Kumturu village, just 10 km away from T Shettigeri village, official sources said.

