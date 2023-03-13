Kota (Rajasthan) Mar 13 (PTI) A 55-year-old man ended his own life by hanging from a tree in Motipura village here after attacking his younger brother with a sword following a fight over property, police said on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon Rajkumar Sharma stopped his brother Manoj Kumar (40) who was going to visit his farm in Motipura village on Sunday noon. He pulled his bother out of the vehicle, thrashed him and then attacked him with a sword, causing deep injury on the waist, an official at Kaithun police station said.

Manoj Kumar was rushed to New Medical College Hospital in Kota where he was under treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, presuming his brother dead, Rajkumar fled to a nearby field and later in the night hanged himself from a tree, the police official said.

The body was handed over to his family members on Monday after post-mortem and a case has been lodged in this connection, he added.

