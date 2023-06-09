New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old man was found inside a car in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Friday, police said.

A PCR call was received where caller Devender Kumar informed that a person was found in an unconscious state inside a car and froth coming out of his mouth. The vehicle's engine was also on, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Government Seizes 17,000 Kg of ‘Lahan’, 320 Litres of Illicit Liquor From Hoshiarpur.

The deceased was identified as Sumeet Gupta, a resident of Brahm Puri.

Gupta was found in a WagonR car in an unconscious condition. He was taken out of the car by breaking the back window and he was brought to Sant Parmanand Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Says He, MLA Brother Received Death Threat Calls; Two Detained.

Action under section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated and an investigation is underway, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)