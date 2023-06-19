Bhojpur (Bihar), Jun 19 (PTI) A man from Uttar Pradesh died after allegedly being beaten up by a group of people in Bihar's Bhojpur district over suspicion of theft, police said here on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Kulhadiya toll plaza on the Arrah-Patna highway of Bhojpur, a police statement said.

The deceased has been identified as Balvant Singh, a resident of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

After a purported video of the incident, shared on social media on Sunday, went viral, the family members of the deceased alleged that Singh died as he was "mercilessly beaten up by toll plaza employees".

“In a video, shared on social media on June 18, it was seen that the man was being beaten up by a group of people over suspicion of theft at Kulhadiya toll plaza on the Arrah-Patna highway. Later he died when he reached his home town Gonda. It came to the notice of the district police that family members of Balvant Singh alleged that he died after being mercilessly beaten up by toll plaza employees," the Bhojpur police said in the statement.

An FIR was immediately registered with the local police station after analysing the sequence of events of the incident, it said.

Senior officials of the Bhojpur police are in touch with the Gonda police and collecting all relevant information about the incident, the statement said.

The Bhojpur police have also sought the post-mortem examination report from Gonda.

"Investigation is on. Searches are being conducted to apprehend the accused. The Bhojpur police also raided the toll plaza to nab the culprits," the statement added.

