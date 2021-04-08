Baripada, Apt 8 (PTI) A court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years after convicting him of raping a 19- year-old woman.

Mayurbhanj District Special Track Court Judge Asapurna Mohapatra also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the person who was convicted under various sections of the IPC. It ruled that he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another year in case of default. On October 19, 2020, the victim had gone to Tulasichora area in Baripada to attend a marriage ceremony. The convict, who attended the same function, took the woman to a secluded place and raped her.

The woman filed an FIR in Baripada Town police station following which a case was registered and the accused was arrested. Altogether 15 witnesses were examined as witnesses in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)