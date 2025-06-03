Sonbhadra (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor and forcing her to get an abortion, an official said.

Government Advocate Neeraj Singh said Additional District Judge (POCSO) Amit Veer Singh convicted Chandrabali Panika for the crimes and also fined him Rs 20,000 — Rs 15,000 of which must be paid to the victim.

Also Read | Monsoon Destinations in India: From the Serene Beauty of Wayanad To the Misty Hills of Kodaikanal, Visit These Places To Embrace the Rainy Season.

On October 4, 2023, her mother complained to the Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police that Panika had been raping her daughter for the previous three years on pretext of marriage.

When her daughter became pregnant, Panika told her to get an abortion, and when her daughter refused, he forcibly fed her a medicine, which killed the fetus and complications from which even threatened her life, the woman had then said.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Announces New Technology-Driven System To Speed Up and Improve Voter Updates During Polls, Reduce Reporting Delays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)