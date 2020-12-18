Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) A court in Vashi in Thane district on Friday sentenced a 63-year-old man from Tamil Nadu to six months in jail for cheating hotels by posing as a businessman.

Vashi First Class Judicial Magistrate VD Bade also fined Vincent John, a native of Thoothukudi in the southern state, Rs 2,000, a police official said.

"He would pose as a businessman or corporate boss and cheat hotels, mostly five stars. He was held after he carried out one such cheating operation at a hotel here," said Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station.

John has 187 cases of cheating against his name in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Maharashtra, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)