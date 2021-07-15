Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a 12-year-old girl.

Special Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Court) Judge Pallavi Agarawal also slapped a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict, Harendra.

The girl had gone to drink water in Harendra's house on February 25 this year when he raped and killed her.

When she did not return home, her father lodged a missing report on February 28, and expressed apprehension that Harendra might be behind his daughter going missing.

During the course of investigation, police recovered the body of the girl buried under the courtyard of Harendra's house.

Harendra was arrested from Shimla. He said he was drunk when the girl came at his house for drinking water. Harendra confessed to raping the girl and later killing her when she screamed for help, according to police.

