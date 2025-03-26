Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 31-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman after robbing her of her valuables eight years ago.

Additional sessions judge, Kalyan court, Mangala A Mote, in the order on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, Mukesh Ganpat Nimse, hailing from Kharivali village in Shahapur taluka here.

The judge ordered that out of the fine amount, Rs 19,000 be paid to the victim's family as compensation and Rs 1,000 be credited to the state for defraying the cost of prosecution.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kadambini Khandagale told the court that on August 9, 2017, the accused robbed Sandhya Ganesh Nimse, the wife of a carpenter, of her jewellery and murdered her at an agricultural land in the Kharivali village.

The advocate of the accused prayed for minimum sentence, citing it does not come under the "rarest of rare" case.

The court, however, said considering the nature of the offence, even though it does not come under the purview of the "rarest of rare" case, the accused has committed a serious offence for the greed of ornaments and murdered the woman, the court said.

The prosecution has proved beyond all reasonable doubts the charges against the accused, who needs to be convicted and sentenced, it said.

Hence, the judge sentenced the accused to imprisonment for life.

A total of 13 prosecution witnesses were examined to prove the charges during the trial, the prosecutor said.

