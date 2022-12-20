Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl in Cuffe Parade area of south Mumbai last year.

Special judge Preeti Kumar (Ghule) found the accused guilty of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The detailed court order is awaited.

According to the prosecution, led by public prosecutor Vinod More, the victim was raped by the accused, who was her father's acquaintance.

The girl's father had gone to his village when the accused took her to his house and committed the offence. He threatened to kill her if she revealed about the assault.

A few days after the incident, the victim complained of stomach pain and confided in her sister, the prosecution said.

