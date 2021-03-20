Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Saturday for killing a 14-year-old boy who resisted his attempt to sodomise over a decade ago.

Additional district sessions judge Poonam Rajput has also imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on accused Sohan, alias Sonu, after holding him guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code

According to government lawyer Pushpender Singh, the boy was strangulated to death Sohan and his body was dumped in a canal at Kookra village under New Mandi police station on July 6 2010. PTI

