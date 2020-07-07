Kota (Raj), Jul 7 (PTI) A court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar awarded life term till natural death to a 40-year-old Madhya Pradesh man for killing his father-in-law.

The incident had taken place in Jhalawar's Nipaniyajhala village in March 2017.

The court in Jhalawar's Bhawanimandi also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The statement of 55-year-old victim Jorawar Singh's granddaughter played decisive role in the conviction of Bhanwar Singh, a resident of Mandsour in Madhya Pradesh.

Assistant public prosecutor Lokesh Gupta said Additional District Judge Dr Prabhat Agarawal held Bhanwar Singh guilty of the murder and awarded life imprisonment till natural death.

He said Bhanwar Singh was not in an amicable relationship with his wife Meimkanwar and frequently subjected her to torture following which she had left her husband's house in Madhya Pradesh and started living at her father's place with her two children.

On the night of March 29, 2017, the convict secretly entered his in-laws' house and attacked Jorawar Singh with a sharp weapon, he said.

The 14-year-old granddaughter of the deceased witnessed the entire episode and her statement played a decisive role in the conviction, he added.

Statements of at least 17 witnesses were recorded during the trial, he added.

