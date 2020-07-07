Sonipat, July 7: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has arrested five people involved in killings of two policemen in Haryana's Sonipat on June 30. The arrests were possible because one of the slain cops jotted down the criminals' car number on his hand before dying. While five accused - Sandeep Kumar, Neeraj, Vikas and two women - have been arrested one Amit was killed during an encounter with the police. Haryana Shocker: Man Allegedly Murders Wife by Slitting Her Throat in Panipat, Probe On.

According to reports, Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder were on night patrol duty when they saw a group of people loitering and drinking alcohol in a car during night curfew in Sonipat's Butana. Anticipating that they could attempt to flee, Constable Ravinder wrote down the vehicle's number on his palm. When the two policemen questioned the group, the group attacked with sharp weapons and killed them. Haryana Police Books SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannun for Sedition.

The number was noticed on Constable Ravinder Singh's hand during the post-mortem. With the help of the vehicle's number, the CIA tracked down Amit and Sandeep Kumar. Amit was killed in an encounter while Sandeep was captured. Later, the CIA nabbed two female friends of Amit who were also involved in the two killings. During interpretation, Sandeep confessed to the police and gave whereabouts about the other accused Vikas and Neeraj.

"The accused are being interrogated to ascertain the people who gave them shelter after the incident. Besides this we have recovered the weapons from them as well," the Sonipat police said, as reported by Times of India.

