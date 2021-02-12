Ludhiana, February 12: A 60-year-old factory worker allegedly killed his wife and daughter by hitting their heads with a steel hammer and is suspected to have died by suicide by jumping into a canal here, police said on Friday.

Pyara Singh allegedly killed his wife Swarnkar Kaur (53) and daughter Rajwant Kaur (22) while they were sleeping at their residence in Sherpur Khurd colony here on Thursday night, police said. After killing the two, he escaped from his house, they said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife And Daughter in Rewa District, Chops Their Bodies Into Pieces, Arrested.

Police later found his motorcycle on the banks of Sirhind canal near Doraha, about 20 km from here. Police suspect that he jumped into the canal after committing the crime.

However, his body has not been recovered so far, they said. Before running away, Singh had on phone informed his nephew Gurpreet Singh that he had killed his wife and daughter and that he was going to die by suicide, according to police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)