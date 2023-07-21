Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 30 years in prison in a gang-rape case.

Additional District Sessions judge Ritish Sachdeva also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, Irshad.

A 35-year-old woman was gang-raped by two persons, including Irshad, at gunpoint in the Kotwali area of the district in March 2018, assistant district government counsel Kuldeep Kumar Pundhir said on Friday.

Irshad is a Zila panchayat member.

District Panchayat Officer Sudhir Kumar Pal said after they receive a copy of the court order, disqualification proceedings will be initiated against the convict.

The other accused in the case is yet to be arrested, officials said.

