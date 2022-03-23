New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death and his daughter was also found dead in the same room in northwest Delhi's Metro Vihar Phase-2 area, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police were informed by a person that his uncle and daughter have hanged themselves.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found the body of Suresh on a bed after he was pulled down by family members in the house, a senior officer said.

His 10-year-old daughter was also lying dead on the same bed. She did not have any injury mark or sign of strangulation. She might have died before Suresh, police said.

Four to five years ago, the girl had fallen from the second floor of the building and her treatment was going on. She was also suffering from bouts of 'fits', the senior police officer said.

Due to these neurological problems, Suresh had to leave his job and stayed at home for her care. His wife Ram Devi worked in a vegetable market as a cleaner. It is early to conclude that the father had killed his daughter before suicide, police said.

Bodies of both have been kept in hospital mortuary for post-mortem, the police added.

