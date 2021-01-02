Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI): A man allegedly died by suicide here on Saturday after being harassed by app-based money lenders, police said.

The 36-year-old man, who used to work at a private godown, took a loan through about 10 apps and was allegedly harassed by the lenders who informed thecontacts in his phone about the loan, the police said.

Upset over this, he hanged himself to death, they said.

The amount borrowed by the man is not clear, they said.

A case on charges of abetment to suicide and also under the provisions of the IT Act has been registered, they added.

The police in Telangana have been conducting investigations against instant app-based lenders accused of harassing borrowers over repayment.

