Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) One person was arrested in Mira Road area for allegedly accepting bets on an IPL match, police said on Tuesday.

A raid was conducted in Kanakia area on Monday and Parvez Shaikh was arrested, and Rs 41,000 along with electronic equipment used for betting was seized, an official said.

He was charged under Gambling Act, Indian Telegraph Act, IPC etc, the official informed.

