Latur, Jan 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested from Telangana for allegedly killing a history sheeter who was extorting money from him in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Thursday apprehended the accused, Jalim Akhil Shaikh, from the Borabanda area of Hyderabad, an official said.

The accused had absconded after attacking and killing Farooq alias Mukdya Sujatali Sayyed while the latter was asleep in the premises of a dargah in Tajuddin Baba Nagar of Latur on January 6, he said.

Sayyed, who had several cases to his name, allegedly extorted money from the accused on multiple occasions and threatened to beat him up, the official said.

The victim was bludgeoned and stabbed to death, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

