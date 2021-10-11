Kota (Raj), Oct 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death and dumping the body in a well in Jhalawar, police said on Monday.

Samim Bano (19) got married to Shahrukh around eight months ago but the couple did not get along, police said, citing information received from the family members of the woman.

Bano's body was fished out from the well in Eidgah area under Jhalawar City Police Station on Monday and handed over to her family members after a postmortem examination, they said.

Shahrukh was detained and questioned. He subsequently confessed to killing his wife two days ago, they said.

The accused was booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, police said.

